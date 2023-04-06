COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - A citizen-led initiative to raise Ohio's minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, takes a step closer to getting on the ballot.
Ohio's Attorney General David Yost has accepted the petition filed by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" and now the measure will head to the ballot board for their approval before the group can start collecting signatures to get the issue to change the Ohio Constitution on the ballot.
If the measure makes it to the ballot and gets approved, the minimum wage would jump to $12.75 in January 2025 and then increase to $15.00 an hour in 2026. $15.00 an hour would include employees that get tips as part of their job, by 2029. The issue still faces a few hurdles, like getting the number of valid signatures, before it will make it on Ohio ballots.