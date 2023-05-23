Physician offers tips to avoid injury when grilling

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Warmer weather means time to grill and chill. But before you light it up, it may be time for a grill check-up! Emergency Room doctors say it could be a good time to check out your grill before you light it up.
They also say to check your grill for gas leaks and to keep a fire extinguisher handy. You'll also want to avoid wearing long-sleeved shirts while cooking so your clothes don't catch fire. You may even want to put on a pair of heat-resistant gloves. If using lighter fluid, be sure to move it farther away once the grill is lit. If you suffer a minor burn while grilling, you can treat it with cooling or antibiotic ointments. However, if the burn is larger than the palm of your hand, you should seek medical help. When it comes to fire pits or bonfires, make sure there is enough space between the flames and your home.
"You gotta watch what you're burning and where the wind is blowing. If there's a lot of embers and it's blowing towards a structure, whether it's your house, your neighbor's house, your kids' playhouse, you gotta monitor that because sometimes those hot embers could result in a fire somewhere else," suggested Dr. Tom Waters, Cleveland Clinic.
Another tip, never leave a fire unattended, and put out the flames when you're ready to go in.