CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - National Immunization Awareness Month is recognized every August to highlight the importance of vaccines. And if you're not sure which ones you need, it's a good idea to check in with your healthcare provider.
For adults, some of the important vaccines to keep in mind are for shingles and pneumonia those 50 years or older should be vaccinated for shingles, and adults should generally start considering the pneumonia vaccine at age 65. Vaccine recommendations for pre-teens and teens must also be kept top of mind. Vaccinations for meningitis and HPV should be considered starting at age 11. Doctors add it's crucial to remember to get your booster doses for the vaccines that require them, like shingles and tetanus.
"Boosters are very important because the efficacy of vaccines goes down over time, so boosters are important in fighting off these particular diseases. So tetanus, for instance, needs a booster every 10 years. Another one is shingles, which needs the initial vaccine and then a booster approximately six months later," stated Dr. Neha Vyas, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Vyas says it's also a good idea to talk to your doctor before traveling to see if there are any vaccines recommended before your trip.