LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition is partnering with the Lima Police Department with "Click It or Ticket" awareness events across Allen County this week.
A survey was taken at the intersection of High and Jackson Streets Friday morning to see how many are wearing seat belts. The survey was done during the busy school drop-off at the Lima Senior entrance. In the span of a half hour, more than 400 cars passed by, and nearly one-third of the people were not buckled up. The goal is to document driver behavior in busy intersections and promote something as simple as buckling up that can save your life.
"Even when we go to crashes and things like that, we're always checking to make sure. That's one of the first questions that we ask somebody during a crash was whether they were wearing their seatbelt or not. That could go a long way to preventing some serious injury," commented Sgt. Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department.
"Parents, remember that whenever you wear your seat belt and whenever you do good, safe driving practices, your kids see that and they emulate that. Wear your seat belt. Don't text and drive. Be kind to people and watch out for pedestrians," stated Shawnna Basinger, Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition.
Another seat belt count will take place next Monday at Perry Township during school drop-off.