ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County residents have gathered at the polls today for the special election on Issue 1.
If passed, Issue 1 would raise the voter approval rate for citizen-backed changes to the state constitution from a simple majority to 60%. Additionally, it would require those initiative petitions to get signatures from at least 5% of eligible voters in each of Ohio's 88 counties. Even though many election officials were expecting a low turnout for the special election, the Ohio Secretary of State's Office says absentee and early voter numbers reached more than 642,000 on Sunday. And the trend of high voter turnout has continued at polling locations we visited today.
"It has been a steady stream since we opened the doors at 6:30. For issues, this is probably one of the busiest elections that I've worked," stated Judy Parks, voting building facilitator.
Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m., and voters should remember to bring an official photo identification with them. We will have results from the special election tonight on Your News Now at 10 and 11.