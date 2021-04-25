Time is about to expire on a federal rule that helps prosecute criminals that are handling the deadly drug Fentanyl. The drug is a chemical compound that can be altered enough to be considered a different type of drug but have the same effect, and a current statute set to expire on May 6th that allows law enforcement to bring criminal charges against criminals no matter what changes to the drug were made. Ohio Senator Rob Portman helped introduce the FIGHT Fentanyl Act which would permanently give law enforcement the power to go after people who manufacture, distribute, or handle fentanyl-related substances. Over the past year and a half, the United States has seen just how deadly it can be.
“We are seeing more and more overdoses in Ohio and around the county and unfortunately the overdose death rate has gone up,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “We just got the numbers on Friday showing that the first 9 months of 2020 were some of the worst months ever in the history of our country, in fact it was a record. So, Fentanyl was involved in most of those, sometimes its Fentanyl mixed with other drugs, like cocaine or crystal meth. We need to stop this deadly substance from coming in and one way to do that is to be sure to continue to make it illegal.”
Congressman Bob Latta among others introduce the same law in the U.S. House in March.