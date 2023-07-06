President of Ohio's Right to Life stops in Lima to advocate for State Issue 1

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the special election right around the corner, advocates and opponents are crossing the state trying to reach voters.
The president of Ohio Right to Life, Mike Gonidakis, made stops in Lima today to talk to the media about why people should vote yes on State Issue 1. If it is passed, it will require 60% voter approval for citizen-backed constitutional ballot initiatives in the future, and that petitions have signatures from 5% of electors in all 88 counties to be allowed to be on the ballot. He adds that the issue is more than about abortion, he says it will stop outside special interest groups from changing the state constitution.
"We should be on par with other states, both blue states and red states, and have a higher standard so we can protect our constitution from out-of-state rich men and women who want to come and buy their way in," says Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life. "Look abortion, weed, gambling does not belong in our state constitution. That's why we elect state reps, state senators, and governors to make those policy decisions and if we don't like their decisions we could vote for the other guy the next election cycle. But we need to stop these out-of-state interests now."
Opponents say that the current system of 50% plus one vote reflects the attitude of the majority and not the will of the minority.