The area is seeing a "hard freeze" finally with temperatures falling into the 20s for most locations. After a frosty start, the sun will shine abundantly through early afternoon, allowing for temperatures to recover in the middle to upper 40s. Expect a gradual increase in clouds for the afternoon, but no concern of any precipitation. Winds will be a bit lighter than Tuesday, generally 5 to 10 mph from the west.

Expect another quiet and cold night, but a bit more cloud cover around. This may keep most areas around the 30-32° range. 

Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Winds look minimal thanks to high pressure overhead, generally around 5 mph. 

Friday brings a clear, sunny sky with highs back into the 50-52° range. Saturday should be the last morning of below freezing temperatures for a while. It looks like a beautiful fall weekend to enjoy the peak fall colors! Highs should return toward the middle 50s Saturday, then near 60° Sunday. 

The temperatures may peak on Monday with potential for mid 60s! It still looks relatively pleasant for the middle of next week with a very weak front sliding through toward Tuesday. There is some uncertainty when our next rain chance returns, but for now we will hold it off until next Thursday. 

