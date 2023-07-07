COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.
The lawsuit was filed by the Association of American Railroads in U.S. District Court on June 29, a day before the rule was set to take effect. The new rule was part of an Ohio transportation budget approved in March. It mandates a two-person crew for freight trains and required that the wayside detectors used to help spot problems be installed in shorter intervals of 10 to 15 miles apart. The railroad industry said one-person crews "have been used safely for decades," as well as that Ohio lacks the authority to impose a two-person minimum. They argued that federal law broadly gives federal agencies exclusive jurisdiction to regulate rail transportation.