Press Release from the Allen County Treasurer: Krista Bohn, Allen County Treasurer, would like to remind Allen County property owners that this Friday, February 10th is the due date for the 1st half Real Estate and Mobile Home tax payments.
Payments by Check or Cash may be made at:
• The Treasurer’s Office Monday – Friday from 8-4:30 on the 2nd floor of the Allen County Courthouse
• Any of the Allen County branches of Superior Credit Union or Union Bank (must have tax bill stub)
• Mailed with a US Post Office postmark by February 10th, 2023
• CHECKS or MONEY ORDER ONLY in an envelope can also be dropped in the Treasurers after hours maildrop, located at the Front Main Entrance of the Courthouse at 301 N Main St by Friday 2/10 by midnight
Credit Cards Payments are also accepted (For a convenience fee, this fee is not charged by the Treasurer’s Office):
• At the Treasurer’s Office
• By Phone at 1-866-739-0469. This number is located on the back of the bill
• Or online at www.allencountyohtreasurer.com
All of this information is located on the back of the tax bills and on our website.