LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohioans have spoken, choosing to vote no to State Issue One, which would have raised the passing of constitutional amendments to 60%.
"This was a much heavier turnout than May where we just only had 11%," said Kathy Meyer, Director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
The Allen County Board of Elections was only expecting a turnout close to 30% but ended up close to 36%.
And a majority of those in West Central Ohio voted for the passage of state issue one, with unofficial numbers showing more votes for yes versus no.
Allen County had 15,188 votes yes, Auglaize County with 10,656, Putnam with 9,368, Hancock County with 12,836, and Mercer County with 10,701 votes.
However, the majority of voters in Ohio chose to vote against State Issue One, an issue that many point to driving the large voting numbers.
"I have to believe so since it was the only thing on the ballot," said Meyer. "I know everyone you talked to had differing opinions on whether they were voting yes or no and why."
The denial of the State Issue One is seen as a win for democrats, with the Ohio Democratic Party releasing a statement after the results stating “Tonight was an important victory for our state, the voters of Ohio, and the principle of majority…” the party later stated “...but our work is far from over, over the next 90 days we’ll continue working to move our state forward and protect abortion rights.”
Ohio Republicans voiced their disappointment at the passage, saying that the State Issue was one that they believed needed to be introduced.
"It think it was a question that was worth asking for the voters," said Matt Huffman, Ohio Senate President.
Huffman stated that there is a possibility that the state issue could come back — and hopes that enough time will be given to answer any questions on the topic and to protect the constitution from being changed easily.
"So the question really is, are we going to allow our constitution to be amended on a regular basis, especially when people can make money off of it," said Huffman.