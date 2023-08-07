COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced money for road projects in Mercer and Van Wert Counties to improve safety.
Governor DeWine announced $61 million in funding for 27 projects statewide. Van Wert got money for two safety improvement projects. The first is $5.5 million to construct restricted crossing u-turns on US 30. Once completed it will reduce crashes at high-speed intersections. The other is building a single-lane roundabout at US 224 and Lincoln Highway. Down in Mercer County, over $3 million was allocated to build a single-lane roundabout at US 127 and State Route 119. All three projects are set to begin construction in 2027.
To see the rest of the statewide projects, you can view the list at at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHIOGOVERNOR/2023/08/02/file_attachments/2572659/Safety%20Projects.pdf.