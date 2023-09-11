COLUMBUS, OH (NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL) - It's estimated more than 20 million children in the United States face obstacles when it comes to accessing essential medical services, leading to gaps in care. Karina Chung takes us inside a program where more than half the patients lacked consistent medical care - until they were introduced to school-based health care. The goal – to bridge healthcare gaps and meet kids where they're at.
Millions of students walk through school hallways every day. It's also where you'll find a growing number of healthcare providers.
"We're trying to reach the kids who really have no way of getting the regular care that they need. And so, by coming out to the schools, we meet them where they are," said Dr. Kim Hammersmith, DDS at Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kim Hammersmith leads a unique, traveling dental clinic that is expanding and provides routine dental care during the school day. Dental care, primary care, vision clinics, diabetes management, and mental health services are all school-based programs that nationwide children's hospital provides to thousands of kids, helping to eliminate barriers and connect kids with care they would otherwise go without.
"There are some children who don't have Medicaid and some of them were able to use the hospital resources to connect them to Medicaid, which then enables them to have not just dental services, but also other needed health services," added Dr. Hammersmith.
Nearly 85 percent of the patients served at the school-based dental clinics over the last two years were new to the hospital's dental program or had not had a dental appointment in the last three years.
For mom Chynna Green and her third-grader, Amir, school-based programs break down obstacles she faces daily.
"I also have my little baby, so it just makes it a little bit more complicated. And plus, I don't, I'm not a fan of, like, him missing school and stuff like that for long periods of time," commented Chyna Green, mother of Amir Green.
Principal David Schottner sees the benefit of the dental clinic for students and believes school-based health is the future.
"It's convenient for our families, it helps them take care of their kids, and it helps create a family in the community, which is what we're all about here," said David Schottner, school principal.
"I trust them and I'm gonna continue as long as they're gonna be at the school because it makes my life so much easier," added Green.