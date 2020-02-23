Senator Sherrod Brown is currently criticizing president Donald trump's recent social security income proposal. He believes it will hurt many Ohioans who rely on it.
Senator Brown says the President Trump's proposal is looking to dramatically increase the number of reviews for people who receive social security disability.
It would also apply to people who receive supplemental security income benefits. The proposal also includes billions in cuts to social security, Medicaid and Medicare. Senator Brown says this could hurt many Ohioans with disabilities.
“You pay into social security your whole life,” said Senator Brown. “You pay into Medicare you’re whole life- you should be guaranteed what you were told you were going to get and if this president is willing to betray that promise tells me a lot more about him than it does about anything else.”
Senator Brown and other democratic senators recently wrote a letter to social security administration commissioner to oppose the increase in disability reviews.