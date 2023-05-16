SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Shawnee Middle Schoolers received a crash course on budgeting in the real world.
Earlier today, middle school students participated in the Real Money, Real World program, which was organized by the Allen County OSU Extension Office and Superior Credit Union. This program provides students with a practical learning experience where they learn about the expenses of living independently, decision-making skills, and understanding the consequences of their choices. Every student is assigned an occupation and family situation, and they are given a salary equivalent to the average monthly salary of their simulated occupation. Through the program, students learn to open bank accounts, make consumer decisions, and pay bills.
"These events are simulations where we give each student a fixed budget that they can spend every month and they have to visit the different booths behind me which simulate a bill. So, there's like credit, childcare, transportation, insurance, and essentially what we want to get across is the importance of budgeting. Just kind of gives an eye-opening experience to spending bills and how much some of these things cost," said Chandler Clarkson, marketing and member experience coordinator at Superior Credit Union.
The Real Money, Real World program aims to educate students in Allen County about the relationship between actions and consequences and promote wise financial decisions and academic success.