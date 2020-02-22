For close to 14 years the Shipshewanna on the Road has been the one stop shop for unique jewelry, clothing, food and much more. Necklaces, shirts, blankets, and bread are just some of the different items you can explore while shopping. Most of these items are fresh, homemade or crafted by the vendors who participate each year.
“You’re not going to find just looking around, you’re not going to find any of these items at Walmart or anywhere else,” said Greg Fountain, the Shipshewana event director.
For the past 14 years the great bread company has offered various European artisan breads, strudels and salt rising bread. Every year they enjoy coming back because of the clientele that this event brings.
“We’ve just really enjoyed it and there’s profits to be made and this is just a great way to get our product out to people,” said Jeffery Meyers, The Great Bread Company head baker.
The bread company isn't the only vendor that appreciates the clientele. Paul's Gourmet Jerky, which is known for it's rich, savory smoked jerky has also had an increase of sales while being a part of the event.
“Whenever you can get in front of a crowd of people it’s cheaper than a brick and mortar and see 4,000 to 5,000 people,” said Paul Terpstra, Paul’s Gourmet Jerky owner.
The great bread company and Paul’s Gourmet Jerky are just are just some of the 40 plus vendors you can check out at the Shipshewanna this year. If you didn't get a chance to check out the craft show on Saturday, you still have time. They will be open again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.