Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
More clouds than sun. Warmer. High 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 18, 2022 @ 1:27 am
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17) 11-0 170
2. Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128
(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128
4. Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116
5. Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70
6. Cin. Elder 12-3 60
(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60
8. Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52
9. Sylvania Northview 11-1 28
10. Upper Arlington 12-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162
2. Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152
3. Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124
4. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91
5. Cin. Woodward 9-2 84
6. Waverly 9-3 65
7. Akr. Buchtel 10-4 58
8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31
10. Huron 11-1 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16) 13-0 165
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107
4. Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84
6. Cols. Africentric 9-3 72
7. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70
8. Cin. Taft (1) 6-3 44
9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29
10. Cols. Ready 9-2 17
(tie) S. Point 9-4 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15) 13-1 166
2. Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131
3. Antwerp 11-1 119
4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103
5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95
6. Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92
7. Lucasville Valley 11-1 60
8. Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43
9. Malvern 10-2 19
10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometownstations