The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (13) 15-1 157
2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 14-1 142
3, Hilliard Bradley 15-1 129
4, Cols. South 16-1 100
5, Cin. La Salle 16-1 94
6, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 16-1 81
7, Youngs. Boardman (1) 13-1 59
8, Green 13-1 46
9, Can. McKinley 12-2 22
10, Pickerington Cent. 13-4 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Pickerington N. 16. 11, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16. 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-3 159
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-1 110
3, Tol. Rogers 14-2 98
4, Trotwood-Madison (1) 13-2 95
5, Lima Shawnee (2) 15-0 93
6, Cin. Wyoming 15-0 81
7, Heath 16-0 65
8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 53
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 32
10, Jackson 15-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18. 12, Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Versailles (10) 17-0 150
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 14-0 137
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 14-3 125
4, Oak Hill 15-2 81
(tie) Cin. Deer Park (1) 14-1 81
6, Proctorville Fairland 16-1 75
7, Fairview Park Fairview 13-1 68
8, Richwood N. Union (1) 14-0 44
9, Mantua Crestwood 13-1 43
10, Willard 12-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 16. 11, Sardinia Eastern 16. 13, Metamora Evergreen 13. 14, Chesapeake 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (11) 16-1 144
2, Columbus Grove (4) 14-0 129
3, Lucas 14-0 107
4, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-1 96
5, Norwalk St. Paul 12-3 64
6, McDonald (1) 14-2 53
7, Antwerp 14-0 51
8, Richmond Hts. (1) 12-4 46
9, Peebles 14-2 44
10, Glouster Trimble 13-2 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tol. Christian 35. 12, Berlin Hiland 26. 13, Malvern 23. 14, Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 16. 15, Mogadore 16. 17, Ottoville 15.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)