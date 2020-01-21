The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (14) 13-1 158
2, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 15-0 138
3, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 12-1 121
4, Hilliard Bradley 12-1 117
5, Cols. South 14-1 82
6, Cin. La Salle 13-1 68
7, Chillicothe 12-1 59
8, Youngs. Boardman (1) 10-1 43
9, Cols. Walnut Ridge 11-2 38
10, Green 12-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (15) 9-3 167
2, Tol. Rogers (2) 11-1 122
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 11-1 115
4, Trotwood-Madison 11-1 82
5, Lima Shawnee 13-0 73
6, Heath 14-0 58
(tie) Cin. Wyoming 12-0 58
8, Thornville Sheridan 12-2 47
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-2 38
10, Jackson 13-2 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.
DIVISION III
1, Versailles (8) 14-0 129
2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-0 128
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 12-3 111
4, Cin. Deer Park (2) 13-1 107
5, Oak Hill 13-2 79
6, Fairview Park Fairview 11-1 77
7, Willard 11-1 55
8, Proctorville Fairland (1) 14-1 47
9, Mantua Crestwood 11-1 33
10, Richwood N. Union (1) 12-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 11-1 116
2, New Boston Glenwood (6) 13-1 113
3, Columbus Grove (2) 12-0 110
4, Lucas (1) 12-0 94
5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2) 11-1 79
6, McDonald (1) 13-1 72
7, Richmond Hts. (2) 10-4 61
8, Tol. Christian 11-1 57
9, Delphos St. John's 10-2 45
10, Mogadore 8-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150
2, Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110
3, Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105
4, Cols. Watterson 15-0 84
5, Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80
6, Newark 15-2 78
7, Dublin Coffman 14-1 73
8, Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71
9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34
10, Massillon Jackson 14-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (11) 17-0 142
2, Napoleon (1) 16-0 122
3, Bellevue (2) 14-0 121
4, Tol. Rogers 10-2 77
5, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59
6, Vincent Warren 16-1 57
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50
(tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50
9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48
10, Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144
2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 14-1 117
3, Elyria Cath. 14-1 96
4, Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92
5, Berlin Hiland 15-1 83
6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72
7, Wheelersburg 13-1 55
8, Tontogany Otsego 14-0 52
9, Ironton 13-2 41
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-2 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150
2, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-1 124
3, Tol. Christian 15-0 85
4, Cin. Country Day 13-1 73
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72
6, Minster 12-3 68
7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63
8, New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48
(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48
10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)