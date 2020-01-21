hsbb

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (14) 13-1 158

2, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 15-0 138

3, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 12-1 121

4, Hilliard Bradley 12-1 117

5, Cols. South 14-1 82

6, Cin. La Salle 13-1 68

7, Chillicothe 12-1 59

8, Youngs. Boardman (1) 10-1 43

9, Cols. Walnut Ridge 11-2 38

10, Green 12-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (15) 9-3 167

2, Tol. Rogers (2) 11-1 122

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 11-1 115

4, Trotwood-Madison 11-1 82

5, Lima Shawnee 13-0 73

6, Heath 14-0 58

(tie) Cin. Wyoming 12-0 58

8, Thornville Sheridan 12-2 47

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-2 38

10, Jackson 13-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III

1, Versailles (8) 14-0 129

2, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-0 128

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 12-3 111

4, Cin. Deer Park (2) 13-1 107

5, Oak Hill 13-2 79

6, Fairview Park Fairview 11-1 77

7, Willard 11-1 55

8, Proctorville Fairland (1) 14-1 47

9, Mantua Crestwood 11-1 33

10, Richwood N. Union (1) 12-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Norwalk St. Paul (3) 11-1 116

2, New Boston Glenwood (6) 13-1 113

3, Columbus Grove (2) 12-0 110

4, Lucas (1) 12-0 94

5, Zanesville Rosecrans (2) 11-1 79

6, McDonald (1) 13-1 72

7, Richmond Hts. (2) 10-4 61

8, Tol. Christian 11-1 57

9, Delphos St. John's 10-2 45

10, Mogadore 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150

2, Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110

3, Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105

4, Cols. Watterson 15-0 84

5, Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80

6, Newark 15-2 78

7, Dublin Coffman 14-1 73

8, Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71

9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34

10, Massillon Jackson 14-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (11) 17-0 142

2, Napoleon (1) 16-0 122

3, Bellevue (2) 14-0 121

4, Tol. Rogers 10-2 77

5, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59

6, Vincent Warren 16-1 57

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48

10, Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shelby 28.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144

2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 14-1 117

3, Elyria Cath. 14-1 96

4, Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92

5, Berlin Hiland 15-1 83

6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72

7, Wheelersburg 13-1 55

8, Tontogany Otsego 14-0 52

9, Ironton 13-2 41

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150

2, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-1 124

3, Tol. Christian 15-0 85

4, Cin. Country Day 13-1 73

5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72

6, Minster 12-3 68

7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63

8, New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48

(tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48

10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)