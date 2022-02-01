Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy skies. High 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain showers developing in the evening. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 3:31 am
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19) 17-0 190
2. Pickerington Cent. 15-1 159
3. Westerville S. 16-0 133
4. Kettering Fairmont 17-1 119
5. Gahanna Lincoln 15-2 96
6. Lakewood St. Edward 13-2 75
7. Cin. Elder 15-3 66
8. Sylvania Northview 15-1 61
9. Lyndhurst Brush 12-2 31
10. Pickerington N. 14-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (9) 11-3 177
(tie) Kettering Alter (9) 14-2 177
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 15-2 147
4. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 101
5. Cin. Woodward 12-3 94
6. Cols. Beechcroft 14-2 81
7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-3 61
8. Waverly 14-3 58
9. Akr. Buchtel 13-5 31
10.Cleves Taylor 15-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11) 16-0 164
2. Versailles (2) 16-1 149
3. Collins Western Reserve (3) 16-0 144
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 13-2 117
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 101
6. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-1 98
7. Cin. Taft (1) 9-5 56
8. Cols. Africentric 13-5 51
9. Swanton 15-2 29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-7 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15) 17-1 178
2. Antwerp 14-1 145
3. Tiffin Calvert (2) 17-0 134
4. Glouster Trimble (1) 14-0 128
5. New Madison Tri-Village 14-1 101
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-1 98
7. Richmond Hts. (1) 13-4 62
8. Lucasville Valley 14-3 34
9. New Bremen 14-3 32
10. Berlin Hiland 13-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometownstations