NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’-poh) delivered 34 points on 12 of 17 shooting and had 17 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks topped Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-108. Williamson finished with 20 points, but he shot just 5-for-19 and had se…