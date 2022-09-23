Dave Cesefske

Hello, I'm Dave Cesefske, A native of St. Clair MI, I’ve always been passionate about sports and truly enjoy delivering riveting stories to people. If I’m not working on a sports story I’m usually with my family doing something active outdoors such as kayaking, hiking, or you guessed it…playing sports. I'm a Graduate of Oakland University, and Specs Howard School of Broadcasting. I feel blessed and excited to be a part of the community and WLIO Sports team. Have a story idea? Email me at dcesefske@wlio.com

