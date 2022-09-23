Hello, I'm Dave Cesefske, A native of St. Clair MI, I’ve always been passionate about sports and truly enjoy delivering riveting stories to people. If I’m not working on a sports story I’m usually with my family doing something active outdoors such as kayaking, hiking, or you guessed it…playing sports. I'm a Graduate of Oakland University, and Specs Howard School of Broadcasting. I feel blessed and excited to be a part of the community and WLIO Sports team. Have a story idea? Email me at dcesefske@wlio.com
Juventus has reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting. It’s the fifth consecutive year that Juventus has reported a loss. It is 44.4 million euros more than in 2020-21. Juventus says the increase in losses is mainly due to decreased income from TV rights and media revenues due to fewer Champions League matches. Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri have also lost their opening two matches of this season’s Champions League and have won just two of seven Serie A games.
Zach Wilson is getting closer to playing again for the New York Jets. That means Joe Flacco’s time as the starting quarterback is coming to a close. It could be next week. Or maybe a few weeks. When Wilson’s knee is totally healthy, he’ll be back under center even if the Jets are flourishing under Flacco. The game at Pittsburgh in Week 4 will be the earliest Wilson would return. Flacco is doing all he can to establish himself as the quarterback of right now. The 37-year-old veteran led the Jets to a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday.
Jacoby Brissett is doing everything the Cleveland Browns had hoped. The veteran quarterback has provided quality play and solid leadership through three games as the Browns wait for starter Deshaun Watson to return from his 11-game suspension. Brissett has been pin-point accurate in Cleveland's past two games. On Thursday, he threw two touchdown passes as the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 and distanced themselves from a brutal loss to the New York Jets four days earlier. Brissett has no illusions about his role in holding Watson's spot, but he's also enjoying every moment while trying to keep the Browns in contention.