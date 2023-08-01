Dylan Theisen

Luke Fickell seemingly faced quite the challenge when he took over at Wisconsin and tried attracting receivers to a program known for running the ball. Turns out it wasn’t much of a problem at all. The arrival of former Ole Miss and North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo with his Air Raid offense suddenly made Wisconsin a much more intriguing destination for wideouts. CJ Williams came over from Southern California and Bryson Green arrived from Oklahoma State. Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs followed Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin.