Hello! My name is Dylan Theisen, I’m an Akron OH native and a lifelong sports storyteller. I’m excited to call Lima home!
I recently graduated from Ohio University where I received my bachelor’s in journalism, a minor in graphic design and a certificate in social media studies. As a Bobcat, I developed a passion for small-town, local sports media—working as a reporter, producer, and designer within the school’s award-winning programs. Now, I’m grateful to share my expertise with the communities of northwest Ohio and WLIO sports team.
If I’m not tackling a project, you’ll find me riding my bike around town, setting my fantasy football lineups, engrossed in a movie or video game, and of course, playing sports. Softball, flag football, ultimate frisbee, and kickball are some of my park favorites.
Got an idea for a story? Shoot me an email at dtheisen@wilo.com, or check-in on Twitter and Facebook (@DylTheisenWLIO).