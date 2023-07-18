July 18, 2023 Press Release from Dan Lahut, Lahut Family Racing: Great weather, sunshine, and temperatures greeted the 98 entries, Sunday, for the July 16th, edition of The Triangle Motorcycle Club/Ohio Flat Track Sports Center, Amateur flat track motorcycle racing. Riders came all the way from New York, and Texas, as well as 5 other different States, to what is 'perhaps' the finest flat track racing facility in the Mid-West. The track was groomed excellently for each of the levels of competition.
This marks the 'Half Way' point of the 'Points Earning' season. Competitors were eager to 'add to' their points, or 'gain' points on their nearest competitors. It proved to be tremendously exciting and intense racing, from the 6-7 yr. old's, all the way up to the Open classes. As usual, the Triangle Motorcycle Club provided an excellent Staff to cover all the safety and organizational issues necessary to focus on great, safe racing.
Witness the excitement, and 'Family Centered' entertainment at the very next event on Saturday, August 19 (Short Track, 5 pm), and Sunday, August 20 (Half Mile, 11 am). Concessions, Dining area, and facilities are available. $10 admission.
Youth 50cc junior
1 61 Owen Osberg Tipp City, OH
2 313 Jon Moore Rushville, OH
3 2F Kylie Litten Spencer, OH
Youth 50cc Senior
1 77F Hunter Browning West Milton, OH
2 33F Sierra Litten Spencer, OH
3 51 Hudson Alexander Norwalk, OH
Youth 65cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 62 Hunter Shepard Middletown, OH
3 33C Champ Curtis Cincinnati, OH
Youth 85cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
3 43F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
School Boy
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
3 62 Hunter Shepard Middletown, OH
Amateur 250cc
1 15 Carson Wilson Greenville, OH
2 84 Cameron Smith Galion, OH
3 34F Hunter Messer Anna, OH
Amateur 450cc
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 23 Gavin Grow Oxford, OH
Amateur Open
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware OH
3 01 Kaleb Martin Butler, OH
30+ Senior
1 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
2 12 David Whitcraft Columbus, OH
3 31 Cody Bash Caledonia, OH
50+ Senior
1 17 Doug Davis Dayton, OH
2 86 Mike Ashton Tipp City, OH
3 54F Rod Comer Brookville, OH
Super Senior 65+
1 690 Ray Chester Medina, OH
2 917 Dan Lahut Marion, OH
Junior Maddog
1 59F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 37 Brick Lewis Perrysburg, OH
3 13 Derek Muetzel Richwood, OH
Senior Maddog
1 727 Cory Hengstler Wapakoneta, OH
2 689 Patrick Dieksmeier Dublin, OH
3 191 Rob Crossland Huron, OH
Light Weight Breakless
1 138 Matt Alexander Cleveland, OH
2 7 Rich Coates Chardon, OH
3 46 Jesse Milligan West Lafayette, OH
Heavyweight Breakless
1 5 Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
2 50A Marty Christopher Preston Hollow, NY
3 58 Patrick Holbrook Lorain, OH
Light Weight Vintage
1 27 Ryan Minor Marysville, OH
2 138 Matt Alexander Cleveland, OH
3 111 Marty Christopher Preston Hollow, NY
Heavyweight Vintage
1 27 Ryan Minor Marysville, OH
2 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
3 468 Jesse Milligan West Lafayette, OH
Speedway
1 30 Dan Weicht North Webster, IN
2 88 Jesse Maciag Caro, MI
DNF 82 Chris Hathaway Syracuse, IN
Pro/Amateur $$$
1 27 Ryan Minor Marysville, OH
2 Lakoda Leedy Bellville, OH
3 11 Coy Cummins Demossville, KY