June 20, 2023 Press Release from Dan Lahut, Lahut Family Racing: The Triangle Motorcycle Club/Ohio Flat Track Sports Center, hosted the June edition of Amateur Club, raced this past weekend at their excellent facility in Harpster, Ohio. Short Track races on Saturday evening (6/10), under the lights, and Sunday afternoon, on the Half Mile Track. 149 Amateur entries from 5 different States, and 2 different countries, took to the starting line during the exciting and intense competition.
The Triangle Motorcycle Club was elated to host one of the most spectacular International amateur competitors, Rory McQualter, from Queensland, Australia, who competed in 3 separate classes of Amateur racing. Rory has been a member of his home Club, Hatchers Raceway on the Gold Coast of Australia since he was 4 years old. He celebrated his 16th birthday the week before these events. Rory has earned 6 Australian National Amateur titles and dozens of State titles. He is the 'current' 250cc/4 stroke, and 150cc/2 stroke Australian National Amateur Champion. The International diplomacy and fraternity created through Dirt Track motorcycle competition, by Rory McQulater's participation at the Triangle Motorcycle Club dirt track racing events, bonded young riders from across the globe. This produced an exciting and intense weekend of International amateur competition.
At the Saturday Short Track, 'Howie Doing Roger That Racing' (HDRT) graciously donated all registration fees to all 50cc riders. and on Sunday, 'again' donated the registration fees for 5 riders. RBR Racing also awarded Cameron Whitcraft and Caleb Curtis with 'The Sportsmanship Awards' for this event. Seth Bendle, Levi Bendle, and Austin Rutherford were awarded 'Iron Pony' gift cards.
The next events at the Harpster, Ohio facility will be July 15 (Short Track, 5:00 pm), and July 16 (Half Mile 10:00 am). All spectators and fans are welcome. More information is available on the Triangle Motorcycle Club Facebook page.
Saturday (6/10) night Short Track with 69 entries
Youth 50cc Junior
1 222 Memphis Deeter Troy, OH
2 2f Kylie Litten Spencer, OH
3 61 Owen Osberg Tipp City, OH
Youth 50cc Senior
1 26 Jackson Joiner Bakersfield, CA
2 33F Sierra Litten Spencer, OH
3 83JR Krazy Kinlee Clyde, OH
Junior Mad Dog
1 59 Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 727 Wyatt Goss Indianapolis, IN
3 131 Joe Brown Prospect, OH
Heavy Brakeless
1 58 Patrick Holbrook Lorain, OH
2 75 Matt Smith Sawyer, MI
DNS Francis Mark Detroit, MI
Youth 65cc
1 26 Jackson Joiner Bakersfield, CA
2 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
3 33 Champ Curtis Cincinnati, OH
Schoolboy
1 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
2 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
Senior Mad Dog
1 77 Joe Baker Columbia Station, OH
2 727 Cory Hengstler Wapakoneta, OH
3 01 Skinny Ricky Bellevue, KY
Senior 50+
1 54 Dan Wolfe Greenville, OH
Super Senior 65+
1 880 Dan Lahut Marion, OH
Youth 85cc
1 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
2 43F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
3 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
Amateur 450cc
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 12F Austin Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
Amateur 450cc
1 598 Rory McQualter Queensland, Australia
2 88 Trevrar Martin Greenville, OH
3 26 Cody Mishey Convoy, OH
Light Weight Vintage
1 27 Ryan Minor Marysville, OH
2 138 Matt Alexander Cleveland, OH
3 83F Toni Roach Belpre, OH
Heavyweight Vintage
1 83 R Brian Moore Clyde, OH
2 DNS Tom Lewis Findlay, OH
Amateur Open
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 88 Trevar Martin Greenville, OH
Senior 30+
1 83R Brian Moore Clyde, OH
2 88 Jesse Maciag Caro, MI
3 83 Shane Osberg Tipp City, OH
Pro/Amateur
1 12F Austin Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 598 Rory McQualter Queensland, Australia
3 26 Cody Mishey Convoy, OH
Sunday (6/11), 80 entries for the Half-Mile
Speedway
1 30 Daniel Weight North Webster, IN
2 88 Jesse Maciag Caro, MI
3 82 Chris Hathaway Syracuse, IN
Handshift
1 50F Jon Miley Bucyrus, OH
Heavyweight Brakeless
1 58 Patrick Holbrook Lorain, OH
2 751 Watt Goss Indianapolis, IN
3 75 Matt Smith Sawyer, MI
Lightweight Brakeless
1 138 Matt Alexander Cleveland, OH
2 7 Rich Coates Chardon, OH
3 159 Kevin Eblin Apache, OK
Junior Mad Dog
1 59 Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 13 Derek Muetzel Richwood, OH
3 16 Olivia Whitcraft Columbus, OH
Senior 50+
1 54F Rod Comer Brookville, OH
2 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
3 24 Mike Mallernee Uhrichsville,OH
Super Senior 65+
1 61 Dan Lahut Marion, OH
2 66D Bill Dunlap
Amateur Open
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
3 598 Rory McQualter Queensland, Australia
Youth 50cc Junior
1 61 Owen Osberg Tipp City, OH
2 222 Memphis Deeter Troy, OH
3 33 Arlen Faul Beavercreek, OH
Youth 50cc Senior
1 26 Jackson Joiner Bakersfield, CA
2 33F Sierra Litten Spencer, OH
3 77F Hunter Browning West Milton, OH
Lightweight Vintage
1 27 Ryan Minor Marysville, OH
2 138 Matt Alexander Cleveland, OH
3 12 Andrew Alexander Norwalk, OH
Heavyweight Vintage
1 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
2 DNF Tom Lewis Findlay, OH
School Boy
1 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
2 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
Senior Mad Dog
1 727 Cory Hengstler Wapakoneta, OH
2 1 Skinny Ricky Bellevue, KY
3 689 Patrick Dirksmeier Dublin, OH
Amateur 250cc
1 598 Rory McQualter Queensland, Australia
2 88 Trevar Martin Greenville, OH
3 26 Cody Mishey Convoy, OH
Youth 65cc
1 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
2 26 Jackson Joiner Bakersfield, CA
3 33 Champ Curtis Cincinnati, OH
Senior 30+
1 59 Kirk Jeffries Westerville, OH
2 12 David Whitcraft Columbus, OH
3 88 Jesse Maciag Caro, MI
Amateur 450cc
1 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
2 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
DNS 01 Kaleb Martin Butler, OH
Youth 85cc
1 43F Addison Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH
2 22 Logan Higgins Celina, OH
3 33 Caleb Curtis Cincinnati, OH
Pro/Amateur
1 2F Seth Bendle Delaware, OH
2 7F Levi Bendle Delaware, OH
3 12F Austin Rutherford Bellefontaine, OH