LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You can help your mailman make a special delivery this May.
Stamp Out Hunger is a food drive that the U.S. Postal Service along with the National Association of Letter Carriers has been doing for over 30 years as a way to give back to the communities they work in. This year's Stamp Out Hunger will be Saturday, May 13th. To participate in the food drive you can leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox and a letter carrier or stamp-out volunteer will pick it up and donate the items to local charities in the area such as the West Ohio Food Bank.
"Soon as the letter carriers are headed out in the morning, make sure that the bag is put out by the porch. They'll have helpers, sometimes the helps will come by a little bit early than the carrier, so don't be alarmed if you see someone picking up their food and, you know, taking it away," said Jeff Steegman, letter carrier.
If you would like to be a volunteer for this year's Stamp Out Hunger food drive, you can contact the post office for more information.