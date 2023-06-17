State of Ohio Amber Alert Issued from Cuyahoga County

Update: Amber Alert cancelled. The children were found safe in Indiana.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Amber Alert has been issued throughout the State of Ohio from Cuyahoga County.
Police are notifying the public to be on the lookout to locate two missing children taken by their biological mother and are believed to be in danger with her. Christian Elaine Salinas was scheduled to drop her kids to family services but failed to do so.
Her missing kids are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8 month old Gabriel Lopez. The father was listed as a potential accomplice, and his name is Andrew Lopez.
They were reported missing from the 1400 block of West 98th Street, and the suspected vehicle is believed to be a red Toyota Solara with a missing passenger side rear view mirror. Anyone who has information on the alert is asked to call 911.