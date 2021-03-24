The spring season brings longer days and beautiful blooms, but it also promises the return of thunderstorms and the threat for severe weather.
When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued, that means conditions outside are favorable for severe weather, while a warning indicates severe weather is imminent and occurring. When a warning is issued, you need to head to your safe place immediately. Whether you are at work, on the road, or at home, it is important to know where those safe places are.
Tom Berger, EMA Director for Allen County, says, "We recommend that you get with your boss, or if you are the boss, get with your employees and let them know where the safe spot in your facility for employees to go. The general rule is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible."
Berger adds, "If you are in your vehicle, we don't recommend that you try to outrun the tornado, because you may not know exactly the direction where that tornado is coming from. We recommend that you exit the vehicle if you can safely, and get into a sturdy structure. If you can't exit the vehicle, reach up and make sure that seatbelt is really tight around your chest, and then lean down and get as low as possible in the car."
We also want to stress the best ways to be alerted when storms strike.
"The best method first off is a National Weather Service Radio. Those NOAA radios are unbelievable and extremely quick. Second best method is signing up for Alert Allen County, where you can get weather warnings sent directly to your mobile phone or landline. They are very easy to do, log on to allen-ema.com. Also, WLIO has a great app as well that will also alert you of impending weather," adds Berger.
You can count on Your Hometown Stations to always keep you informed, so severe weather never comes as a surprise.