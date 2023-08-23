LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is preparing for the start of its fall street resurfacing program.
Starting Monday, August 28th, weather permitting, crews will begin grinding and removing asphalt, and then a new layer of asphalt will be put down. Approximately 4 miles of roadways will be resurfaced and residents are asked to follow instructions on posted signs on their roads.
"If there's on-street parking, the contractor will put up no parking signs about 48 hours to 24 hours in advance to just let you know not to park on the street that day. We ask residents to take notice of those signs and give the contractor room to do his work," said Ian Kohli, City of Lima Engineer.
The paving project is just over one million dollars with funding coming from the Ohio Public Works Commission with an 80/20 match with the city. Lane closures will be necessary during construction and the list of roads being resurfaced can be found below.