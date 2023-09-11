CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A recent study looking at global cancer deaths found almost half can be linked to preventable risk factors.
According to the study, the leading preventable risk factors attributed to cancer deaths worldwide in 2019 were smoking, alcohol use, and obesity. Oncologists from outside the study say carrying excess weight presents a modest increased risk for nearly every type of cancer. Meanwhile, it doesn't matter what kind of alcohol you drink – all are associated with an increased risk of cancer. Plus, tobacco use is especially harmful because there are many types of tumors that are rarely seen in nonsmokers. But doctors say taking steps today to stop smoking, limit alcohol consumption, and maintain a healthy weight can lower your risk of cancer down the road.
"Making these changes, while very difficult to do, really would be a major improvement – I mean probably, you know, 40, 50% reduction, you know. For someone who doesn't smoke, maintains a healthy weight, has an active lifestyle, and limits alcohol consumption, you know, I think that would be a massive reduction in cancer risk really across the board," stated Dr. Suneel Kamath, Cleveland Clinic.
It's also important to let your healthcare provider know about any family history of cancer and speak up if something doesn't feel right with your body.