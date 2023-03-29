GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - Being an EMT is one of the most emotionally challenging jobs you can have, but in Putnam County, first responders are finding comfort in a new furry friend at the office.
It all started this past January, when a local paramedic's dog had puppies, and she donated one of them to the Putnam County Office of Public Safety. From day one, Joules was ready to be best friends with anyone who works at the department, and anyone else who comes through the doors.
"Joules makes everybody happy," says Brian Hilvers, the Director of EMA at the Putnam County Office of Public Safety. "When people come in here, she wants to meet everybody, she just loves people. She's a good morale booster for the office here. She loves people, she loves to play."
Joules is named after the unit used to measure the amount of electricity put out by a defibrillator. Her paramedic and EMT friends say this name suits her because their work takes a toll on their mental health, but seeing their puppy waiting for them when they get back never fails to restart their hearts.
"We deal a lot with death, dying, and, you know, just sometimes not very good calls. It's nice to have somebody that has a smile on her face 24/7, no matter what. She's a breath of fresh air," says Scott Boecker, a paramedic at the Putnam County Office of Public Safety, and one of Joules' favorite humans at the office.
Since Joules joined the office, posting pictures of her on their Facebook page has increased their following, which helps them get word out to more people about safety issues like severe weather in Putnam County.
When she's not at the Office of Public Safety, she travels around the area to meet steal even more hearts.
"We've taken her to the courthouse to do rounds to visit up there. We have some other businesses that ask us to bring her. So, in due time, she'll travel and visit people," explains Hilvers.
Joules lives at the house where medical first responders stay while they are waiting for calls. Everyone shares the work to train and care for her, and she even gets to sleep in bed with the paramedics and EMTs working the night shift.
"I think she was born for us, I really do." Boecker adds. "She hasn't had any formal training but she just took right to what she was supposed to do, and I think God gave her to us."