“Nobody should ever have to worry about feeding themselves,” said Leah Benton, the Table One Ministries president. “There’s enough to worry about in this world today.”
At Table One Ministries in Kenton it is their mission to provide a place where neighbors eat and come together as one. Through their pay it forward philosophy they are able to make that happen.
“People come in and those who can pay a little extra for their meal we have them pay it forward more or less and whatever extra they pay we put it towards other people’s meals,” said Benton.
For those who can't afford to pay for their meal, they can volunteer their time instead. Tonya Stanfield, who has been volunteering at Table One for a little over a year now, says it's been a great experience.
“It’s helped me get out of my shell and it’s helping the community and giving back to a worthy cause,” Stanfield.
And it's not just volunteers who would agree that this is a worthy cause.
“Food is critical for your daily living so I think it’s just serves our community well and it’s just one way we can give back to the community in a simple way,” said Laurie Steinman, a Table One casual diner.
In 2019 alone table one has provided over 4,100 complimentary meals, which is a 77 percent increase from 2018. This is all made possible through the help of the community.
“We’ve had a jump in sponsors and obviously the more sponsors we have and the more money we have coming in, the better we are able to pay it forward,” said Benton.