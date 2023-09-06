The 2023 AAUW book fair is underway at the Lima Mall

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Book lovers in the area have a reason to celebrate as the 2023 AAUW book fair is taking place in Lima.
The fair is open this week at the former Elder Beerman's in the Lima Mall. Eager patrons wasted no time finding their next perfect read for the upcoming cold weather season. Admission is free for the book fair that runs through Saturday, and all the proceeds will go towards the scholarship program of the American Association of University Women, which helps local women pay for their college expenses. A wide range of books is available, including puzzling mysteries, riveting thrillers, and classical novels. The book fair has been a beloved local tradition for nearly 60 years.
"It's one of the better, cleaner book fairs that we understand for the area, and last night, we had people from five different states here to shop. So, it's something that people look forward to every year. It's good access for them to donate their books, CDs, movies, and games, and it's a good resource for people to get their winter supply of puzzles, games, CDs, and listening materials. So, it's been a really good give-and-take," said SueAnne Shaw, book fair co-chair & AAUW treasurer.
The 2023 book fair will continue until September 9th. Thursday, everything will be half-priced, and the fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday will have the same hours, and on Saturday, the book fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.