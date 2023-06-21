ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They have been supporting the agricultural community for more than 100 years and aren't stopping anytime soon.
The Ohio Farm Bureau consists of 84 county and local bureaus which includes Allen County. Today they held their public policy meeting where they met with local officials to hear any concerns they have that the bureau may be of assistance. The group advocates on many levels including rural investment, conservation, and business climate.
"We are trying to find what policies matter to the people of Allen County. What people want to see done differently. What people think are being done well and take those to the proper levels of government," explained Kyle Stockton, president of the Allen County Farm Bureau.
The Allen County Farm Bureau will have its annual meeting in September where they will vote on issues they support or oppose.