LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Their need is year-round and during the summer donations take a hit as people's lives get a little bit busier.
The Lima Salvation Army's "Christmas in July" Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Monday. Bell ringers will be out through July 29th at all Chief Market and Kewpee Locations. The money raised will provide funding for social service programs including rent, food, and utilities along with several kids programs. Organizers are asking people to think about this.
"If everybody in Lima gave one dollar, just one dollar, we could hit our goal in one day. There's that many people, and then if we go to the outside communities, you know like Bath, Elida, and all those other ones, we could do this in one day. I'd tell you what, I would be willing to stop all this and be done if we could hit our goal and be done in one day. So think about that. Just one dollar," said Paul Downing, operations manager at the Lima Salvation Army.
Their goal is $30,000 for the "Christmas in July" campaign.