The weather was perfect today to kick off another year of the Downtown Lima Farmers Market!
Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., patrons gathered at the VFW Post 1275 parking lot to hand pick their selections of fresh, locally grown produce from baked goods and jams to even homemade crafts and jewelry while listening to live music performances. While customers visit each vendor to pick out their right product, organizers say the farmers market is a win-win for the Lima region.
It's a win-win because they come out. They work really hard of either growing and producing their food or making it and they come out and they can sell it. It brings sustainability. It helps the local economy to grow, and it gives the vendors that are really wanting a start into, like a brick and mortar stores, start at a farmers market and eventually grow their business up with name recognitions, so they can start a brick and mortar store and have that follow and that customer base," said Jennifer Fickel, market manager at the Downtown Lima Farmers Market.
Fickel also adds that the farmers market does accept snap and EBT cards. The farmers market will continue every Tuesday through September 26th from 1 to 5 p.m. You can find the Downtown Lima Farmers Market at 124 E Elm Street in Lima.