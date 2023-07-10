AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the Auglaize County Fair.
The 171st fair will be kicking off on July 30th and the fair board has worked hard to have something for everyone in the family. The rides, games, and food are all lined up and ready to go. So are all the 4-H projects that will be competing at the weeklong fair. Plus, there is a lot of free entertainment that fairgoers can enjoy, from the gospel tent to some other acts on the midway.
"As far as midway entertainment we have the XPogo Stunt team coming, we have the Wheels of Agriculture and The Trivia Tractor. It's like a mobile game show, lots of fun," says Jessica Johns, Asst. Auglaize County Fair Manager. "We also have the Quack Pack coming in, we are really excited about that. They will be doing live performances all week long."
The fair starts Sunday, July 30th, and runs until August 5th. Season passes are available at https://auglaizecountyfair.org/, or people can pick them up at the gates during the fair.