LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In July, the Salvation Army will be accepting online sign-ups for Christmas Assistance. This is a first for Lima. They anticipate the online process will eliminate the long lines at the fall sign-ups.
"Just to help alleviate the lines, for people that work odd hours that makes it really hard to get here sometimes. So we wanted to make it available and give people that opportunity to do that. And it also gives us the information earlier so we can start working on those things to get the information out to the public who helps us with the Angel Trees and Toys for Tots," said Paul Downing, operations manager of the Lima Salvation Army.
Online sign-ups will be available from July 10th through October 7th at www.saangeltree.org. This process is through the National Salvation Army and is listed under Angel Tree. People will still be able to come in person to sign up on October 3rd, 4th, and 5th.