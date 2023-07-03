LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The highlight of the night will be the fireworks at the Star Spangled Spectacular.
The Rozzi Fireworks out of Loveland, Ohio are back for their second pyrotechnics show at the Star Spangled Spectacular. They have been busy setting up the mortars and filling them with more than a thousand shells for Tuesday night's show. Lima fire officials have set up a safety perimeter around ground zero for the fireworks and want spectators to follow those when finding a place to watch them.
"70 feet per inch of firework and our biggest inch is a 6-inch. So 420 feet is the minimum and we're at 600 feet so we're feeling like we are really safe. There's different areas people can see the fireworks from but they won't be allowed to get close so they need to think about where they're parking because then they won't be able to cross the bridge if they need to get back to their vehicle until after we release it," explained Warren Pughsley, Lima Fire Inspector.
Fireworks in Faurot Park at the Star Spangled Spectacular are expected to begin at 10 p.m.