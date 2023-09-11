LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day that shocked our nation to its core and twenty-two years later it's still a memory that brings back many feelings.
Monday, three Allen County fire department chiefs look back on that fateful day on September 11, 2001. All were firefighters at that time and say the events of the day changed them emotionally and professionally. The attack on U.S. soil changed the way safety services now respond to calls and how they are prepared for the unthinkable and they all agree that we as a nation must teach younger generations about 9/11.
"There's not a lot of us left that were actually on duty that day. So, what we have to do, it's incumbent upon us, to make sure the younger firefighters understand what we felt on that day. And the thing that I remember the most is watching that blue sky that almost hurt your eyes to look at it. And then that massive fireball just covering the heavens. And to feel that impact again is what I think we need to have the younger firefighters understand. Because it almost felt like you were there at the towers that day with the guys going in," expressed Chief Andy Heffner, Lima Fire Department.
"I was talking to one of my new hires, recent, today and he was 3, you know. So, we're watching some of the replay, some of the news early this morning after they checked their trucks and drinking some coffee. It was pretty telling to sit there and watch his reaction. You know it's something we can't afford to forget," commented Chief Todd Truesdale, Shawnee Township Fire Department.
"As tragic as it was there have been some good things that have come from it. Firefighters do a better job today of communicating with each other. We have improved mutual aid both locally, statewide and nationally," stated Chief Joseph Kitchen, Bath Fire Department.
The chiefs gave an emotional presentation that will stay with Rotarians in attendance. Lost that day were nearly 3,000 lives with 343 of those firefighters. Chief Heffner says reports now say that number has grown over the years as many firefighters have died due to cancer and other illnesses related to ground zero.