Tom Stinebaugh's case heard at Third District Court of Appeals

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Lawyers for Wapakoneta's former mayor argued his case in front of the Third District Court of Appeals today.
The three-judge panel heard arguments on Tom Stinebaugh's appeal Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office which are both felony charges and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest.
The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the City of Wapakoneta's expense. Because he was going to appeal his case, Stinebaugh has not served any prison time yet. The judge's opinion will come at a later date.