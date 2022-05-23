Despite recent warm and dry windows of weather, the plant progress for area farmers remains significantly below normal pace.
Around Allen County, roughly half of the corn has been planted and closer to 40% of soybeans are in the ground. In a normal season, planting would be nearly completed. A wet and cold April kept farmers out of the fields, and despite ideal soil temperatures this month, the frequent rain is keeping progress slow. If the wet weather continues over the next few weeks, farmers may have to start making some changes to their initial plans for this season.
"We're getting to the kind of the area of the season where you know we're gonna have to maybe start making some decisions," says OSU Extension Educator Clint Schroeder. "Do we wanna stick with our initial planting plans, do we want to maybe look at shorter season hybrids or switching from planting corn beans, you know, it seems to be a little bit of a yield impact," adds Schroeder.
Schroeder adds that late planting mean a late harvest. Given the current energy prices for corn drying, that could encourage farmers to change their plans.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!