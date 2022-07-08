They say rain makes grain, and this week mother nature provided a much-needed boost for area crops.
West-central Ohio experienced the driest second half of June on record, and the dry conditions combined with periods of extreme heat put crops under a good deal of stress. Currently, 49% of corn in Ohio is rated good to excellent, down from 80% in early July of 2021. Ohio State Unversity Extension Allen County says the crop stress caused us to lose some top-end yield potential. Finally, the entire area saw more than an inch of rain this week which has come at a very critical time for our crops.
"It's definitely been beneficial. It happened at a good time. A lot of our crops, some of our early corn crop is going to start entering that tasseling stage over the next week to 10 days, enter into pollination after that. Some of our later corn, this should definitely help it catch up and really over the next 10 days looking at some pretty ideal weather," says OSU Extension Allen County Educator Clint Schroeder.
Schroeder says they will be watching the humidity levels as the moisture may give us a favorable environment for fungal infections or foliar disease. He adds that if weather is favorable and we avoid disease, there is still plenty of room for a good yield.
