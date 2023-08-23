Families are sure to have a ball this weekend at the Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Football lovers, families, and fun seekers can enjoy the seventh annual Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival this Saturday. With Ada as the home to the Wilson Football Factory, the festival is a point of pride for the small town.
Events kick off at 1 p.m. with the free Punt, Pass, and Kick Competition, which is open to girls and boys ages 6 through 15. Taking place in Ohio Northern University's Dial Roberson Stadium, the competition allows all participants to show off their football abilities. The highest scorers based on distance and accuracy have the chance to advance to the regional and possibly national competition.
Later in the day, the festivities continue at the Ada Depot Park. From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., attendees can savor live music, food trucks, and a kid zone.
"This is definitely a day that we celebrate — a huge part of Ada's heritage with the football factory, and especially with the expansion this year. But it's something, football is for everyone. The footballs made in Ada are played with all over the world. So we welcome anyone to come to our town that day and celebrate," stated Lindsay Walden-Hollar, director for the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
The day concludes with the beloved Wilson Football Drop, which celebrates the football season to come.