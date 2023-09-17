BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University brought an artist duo on campus Sunday to give students and community members their unique perspective and insights.
For the closing reception of the exhibit "Liquid Illumination 2.0," the couple behind the pieces printed on silk came to speak about the methods and meanings of their work. More unique than the prints was the centerpiece, a 3D printed pattern that changed colors and motifs through a digital projector.
The installation was created by combining concepts used in the careers of both artists- Sue Hershberger Yoder is a fashion designer, and Jon Yoder is an architect.
The university regularly invites artists with distinctly different styles to introduce their students and community to new perspectives on art.
"It's a great resource for the university, for the community, the broader region, to bring work that then challenges. I think that's the important piece, is to challenge conventional or contemporary understands of what art is and what potentially, in this case, in our cases, in Sue's case what is fashion design, in my case, what is architecture," Jon Yoder said.
"In art, we're often talking about the image or the foreground and background. Here, it's sort of an experience because you're not always sure what's the foreground. When you have colors that are close in hues, sometimes they undulate, sometimes there's a moiré effect as they appear together," added Sue Hershberger Yoder.
The couple also says that not all universities are lucky enough to have a dedicated gallery for hosting visiting exhibits.