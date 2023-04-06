ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners take another step forward to constructing their new administration building.
They voted to move some of their American Rescue Plan Act funding into an account so they can hire a design firm for the project, which could happen next week. The commissioners have not made a formal decision on the location for the administration building, but a possible location is on Commerce Parkway. Allen County has around 10 million dollars in ARPA funds that will be put toward the new building, but the total cost is still yet to be determined.
"When we get the design company on and they begin to do the great work that they are going to do and give us an estimate on, what this structure, how large this structure, that is going to help us hone in on what that cost is and the budgeted dollars for that," says Commissioner Cory Noonan.
And the commissioners also took time to remember former commissioner Alberta Lee. Lee passed away last week and was the first woman elected as commissioner in the county. The commissioners talked about the impact that Lee had on them, plus her involvement in Allen County that extended well past the walls of the commissioner's office.
"She was ever-present among all the agencies at their different events and different activities, she was there," says Commissioner Beth Siebert. "She wasn't there just to take a seat, but she was engaged. She was learning and she was asking good questions So, you didn't have to wonder does Alberta understand what this one individual means to Allen County, she knew that for herself, because she was engaged."
Lee's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel.