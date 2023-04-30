WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Most people don't enjoy going to court, but not everywhere has a courthouse as historically significant and well-designed as Auglaize County.
As part of the celebrations for the 175th anniversary of the county, the Auglaize County Courthouse held an open house Sunday afternoon. Visitors learned about an old Civil War mural that was restored after being covered up for many years in one of the municipal courtrooms, the pieces of the former clock tower, and other items unique to the building, like a bible from the year 1895 that was found in the attic of by Judge Pepple.
Local historians and public figures were on each floor to tell guests what makes this courthouse so special to the county.
"Obviously all the courthouses have exterior grandeur, that when you drive up or are walking past, you see, and you're just drawn into the architecture and you want to know what's inside. And I think when you come into ours you're going to see a nice blend of preserving this 19th century building with 21st century technology and architecture," said Auglaize County Commissioner Doug Spencer.
"There was a major remodeling done from 2010-2012, the courthouse was completely closed down. This floor that we're on right now, the third floor, used to be the attic, and it was converted so that we could have more office space in the courthouse, and it now houses the Prosecutor's Office," said Edwin Pierce, the Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney.
Despite the incredible results, the three county commissioners responsible for the construction of the courthouse, finished in 1984, were all voted out at the end of their terms because the project was far over budget.