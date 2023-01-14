WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - High schools around Auglaize County were invited to nominate students' works to compete in an art show.
The Riverside Art Center received 94 entries from five schools in the county for their TSC High School Exhibit. Teachers nominated their students' best work to be entered in the show and put on display in the gallery. The Riverside Art Center hopes this experience can inspire students by giving them a chance to see the work of other artists and make them realize that art galleries aren't just for professional artists with years of experience. Having their work on display helps students see that they're talented enough to be there too.
"When they see it in an official setting, not just at school for a grade, but when they see it in an official setting, it makes them realize 'Hm, I can do this,' and they start to build that confidence," said Melissa Shroyer, the Executive Art Gallery Director at Riverside Art Center.
The first-place ribbon was awarded to a junior from Fort Loramie who has been an artist since she was very young.
"I used chalk to make it and then I fined in the details with pencil. I decided the meaning of the one eye showing had a lot of meaning and the bags and all of that," Hallie Grillot said of her first-place winning piece.
The entries will be on display at the Riverside Art Center in downtown Wapakoneta through January 28th.
