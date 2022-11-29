Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024.
Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
"We have full-time and we have volunteer departments in Allen County so we've wrapped up talks with our volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies to kind of make them aware of what we're anticipating for that day so they can start to prepare for their communities that they respond to on a daily basis. To make sure everybody's on the same page, we're all working together and we have good communications when that day arrives," explained Tom Berger, Allen County EMA director.
Berger says they are also anticipating gridlock on roadways and booked hotels and campgrounds. They also trying to get a handle on any major watch parties or eclipse festivals that may be being planned for that day.
"What we're asking for from the community is if you're going to do something reach out to us. Let us know if you're having a viewing party, if you're planning some sort of an event at a community center, or whatnot. Let us know so we can help plan to make sure that we're able to respond if you do have an emergency at your particular event," added Berger.
We are expected to see the total eclipse for about 4 minutes from 3:09 to 3:13 on the afternoon of April 8th, 2024. The next total eclipse viewable from Ohio won't be until 2099.
