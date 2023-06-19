LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for students to explore new sites and continue learning while enjoying the break from school.
Summer camps across the Lima City School district include hands-on learning activities and field trips at least once a week. A summer camp at North Middle School is focused on STEM-related activities, and the topic this week is the solar system. Monday, the students used their creativity to build a solar system model out of clay. Organizers of the summer camp say it's a chance for students to stay connected with friends as they advance to the next grade.
"It's so important for them to have something to do during the summer that keeps them involved. That way they don't lose the knowledge they learned last year and then also to build on the knowledge that they're going to be learning this year so they already have kind of that background experience," explained Laken Ambrister, intervention specialist at Lima North Middle School.
Students at North Middle School are heading to the Armstrong Air & Space Museum on Wednesday, and the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan next week. The summer camps will wrap up at the end of June.